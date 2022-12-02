Following are the top stories at 9.20 PM: NATION DEL62 ISRO-LDALL ESPIONAGE CASE SC quashes Kerala HC decision granting anticipatory bail to 4 in ISRO espionage case; Nambi Narayanan welcomes order New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to four people including a former DGP in the case related to the alleged frame-up of scientist Nambi Narayanan in the 1994 ISRO espionage matter.

DEL55 BJP-2NDLD APPOINTMENTS Amarinder, Jakhar made BJP national executive members as party bets on ex-Cong leaders to boost presence in Punjab New Delhi: The BJP on Friday appointed ex-Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar, both former Congress leaders, and its previous Uttar Pradesh president Swatantra Dev Singh as members of its national executive.

DEL61 CG-LD ALL ED-CM-SECY-ARREST ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary, takes into custody for 4 days Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday arrested Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary rank officer posted in Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's office, in connection with an alleged coal levy scam in the state. DEL63 US-CHINA-EXERCISE-LD REJECT US echoes India's views in rejecting China's opposition to 'Yudh Abhyas' exercise New Delhi: The US on Friday rejected China's opposition to an India-US joint military exercise near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Uttarakhand, asserting that it is ''none of their business''.

DEL44 AIIMS-RANSOMWARE-CHANDRASEKHAR Ransomware attack on AIIMS a conspiracy, planned by forces that are significant: MoS IT Chandrasekhar New Delhi: The ransomware attack on the servers of AIIMS Delhi is a conspiracy and planned by forces that are significant, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

BOM25 MH-VILLAGES-GUJARAT Villages in Maharashtra's Nashik district demand merger with Gujarat due to lack of development Nashik: Some villages in north Maharashtra's Nashik district have demanded that they should be included in Gujarat because they presently face apathy and lack of development, a local leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) claimed on Friday.

MDS6 TN-COURTS-REGIONAL-LD RIJIJU Prioritise regional languages in court activities, says Union Law Minister Rijiju Chennai: Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday batted for the use of regional languages in the curricular activities of the courts in the country and said he was opposed to ''imposing'' of one language.

BOM21 MP-RAJASTHAN-RAMESH Organisation and not individual will be key factor in resolving Rajasthan leadership row: Cong's Ramesh Agar Malwa: Ahead of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Rajasthan on December 4, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday said any solution to the leadership tussle in the western state to be chalked out by party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be based on the principle that organisation is supreme and not an individual. By Manish Shrivastava CAL18 BH-BYPOLL-NITISH-TEJASHWI Nitish, Tejashwi address their first joint political rally since joining hands Kurhani:Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav on Friday addressed a joint political rally, the first since the two erstwhile rivals buried the hatchet and aligned nearly four months ago.

GUJARAT BOM29 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LD TURNOUT 63.31 per cent voting in first phase of Gujarat elections, drop from 66.7 per cent in 2017 Ahmedabad:An average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats, the Election Commission said on Friday while announcing final figures.

BOM28 GUJARAT-ELECTIONS-UNJHA Gujarat polls: BJP pins hope on RSS worker close to Bhagwat in Unjha seat Unjha: Sipping his tea thoughtfully, Rakesh Patel says the support of Patidars is critical to win the Unjha constituency that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home town Vadnagar. By Jatin Takkar BOM24 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-KHARGE Assembly polls: Gujarat govt not filling up 5 lakh posts as most will go to Dalits, STs, OBCs: Kharge Bhiloda: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation in Gujarat was not filling up five lakh posts in government and semi-government departments and institutions because half of them will go to aspirants from Dalit, tribal and other backward caste communities.

BOM23 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-PM-CONG-BRITISH Congress absorbed slave mentality by working with British before Independence: Modi Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Congress of disowning Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and said it absorbed ''slave mentality'' after working with the British prior to Independence.

LEGAL LGD28 SC-LD COLLEGIUM Existing collegium system should not be derailed, don't want to comment on what former judges say: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Friday the existing collegium system should not be derailed on the basis of statements of ''some busybody'', asserting the top court is one of the most transparent institutions.

FOREIGN FGN45 G20-INDIA-BIDEN Looking forward to supporting PM Modi during India's G20 Presidency: US President Biden Washington: Describing India as a ''strong partner'' of the US, President Joe Biden on Friday said he was looking forward to supporting his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi during India’s G20 presidency.

