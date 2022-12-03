Left Menu

Venezuela's Maduro could miss Lula inauguration

Bolsonaro recognized Venezuelan opposition leader, National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido, as that country's legitimate head of state and accepted the diplomatic credentials of his envoy, Maria Teresa Belandria. Maduro's diplomats were declared persona non grata by the Bolsonaro government, though the Brazilian judiciary stopped their expulsion.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 03:15 IST
Venezuela's Maduro could miss Lula inauguration

Heads of state and governments will be attending President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration on Jan. 1, but one might have trouble entering Brazil - Venezuela's leftist president, Nicolas Maduro. Lula's transition team have not sent out invitations yet, but aides said that all countries with diplomatic ties to Brazil would be invited.

An order signed in August 2019 under outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro barred high-ranking Venezuelan government officials from visiting Brazil. Bolsonaro recognized Venezuelan opposition leader, National Assembly speaker Juan Guaido, as that country's legitimate head of state and accepted the diplomatic credentials of his envoy, Maria Teresa Belandria.

Maduro's diplomats were declared persona non grata by the Bolsonaro government, though the Brazilian judiciary stopped their expulsion. Belandria never gained access to the Venezuelan embassy in Brasilia. She lived and worked from a hotel room.

Now she has read the writing on the wall and is packing her bags. She plans to leave Brazil before Lula becomes president. His Workers Party has said it will recognize Maduro. "She wasn't going to wait and give them the chance to tell her to leave," said a spokesperson for Belandria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022