Left Menu

TRS MLC Kavitha meets party cadres in Hyderabad ahead of CBI appearance in Delhi liquor scam probe

K Kavitha met and greeted the party cadre at her Hyderabad residence on Saturday ahead of her CBI appearance on December 6.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 13:10 IST
TRS MLC Kavitha meets party cadres in Hyderabad ahead of CBI appearance in Delhi liquor scam probe
TRS MLC K Kavitha (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter and TRS lawmaker K Kavitha met her followers on Saturday ahead of her appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor scam case. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC met and greeted the party cadre and supporters at her Hyderabad residence before leaving for the Pragathi Bhavan CM Camp Office in the city.

On Friday, Kavitha informed that the CBI has summoned her in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. She said that she could meet the authorities at her residence in Hyderabad on December 6.

"I've been issued a CBI Notice under Section 160 of CrPC, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities, that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on Dec 6th as per their request," Kavitha said. The CBI on December 2 said certain facts have emerged during their investigation of the liquor scam that the MLC may be acquainted with and hence her examination was required.

As per the notice, the CBI gave her two choices for the place of examination, Hyderabad or Delhi. The examination will be held at 11 am on Tuesday. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is one of the key accused in the case. A new Excise Policy of the Delhi government was introduced in November 2021 but soon scrapped after Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended the CBI probe.

The charge sheet named seven accused, including AAP's communications chief, Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally. Sisodia has demanded action against the Chief Secretary and the resignation of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022