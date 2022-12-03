Left Menu

Sachin Pilot releases video welcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra

A day before Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter Rajasthan, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday released a video welcoming Rahul Gandhi.Entire Rajasthan is joining Rahul jis Bharat Jodo Yatra.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-12-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 17:41 IST
Sachin Pilot releases video welcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day before Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter Rajasthan, Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday released a video welcoming Rahul Gandhi.

''Entire Rajasthan is joining Rahul ji's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Are you coming?'' Pilot said in the video posted on Twitter.

The video showed him tying shoelace, stretching his body, fixing his spectacles and running as more people joined him.

The yatra will enter Jhalawar from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday evening. Gandhi will start the Rajasthan leg of the yatra on Monday morning from Kali Talai area, which comes under BJP leader Vasundhara Raje's constituency Jhalrapatan.

The yatra will also cover Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar district in 17 days.

Gandhi is expected to hold dialogues with farmers at Lalsot in Dausa on December 15 and a public rally in Alwar's Malakheda on December 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

