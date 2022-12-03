Bengal: 3 killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally

At least three people were killed and several others injured in a blast near the venue of senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's rally in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Block 2 of Arjunnagar in Bhupatinagar area, 1.5 km from Contai town where TMC national general secretary Banerjee's public meeting venue, a police officer said.

''The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday and three bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. A few others are injured. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. ''The impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident,'' the senior officer of Bhupatinagar Police Station said.

The three deceased were identified as Rajkumar Manna, who is reportedly a TMC worker, Debkumar Manna and Biswajit Gayen, he said. A forensic team later reached the spot and collected samples and a huge police team was deployed there.

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh held the TMC responsible for the incident and said that ''only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state''.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty questioned why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was silent on such incidents and demanded a statement from her.

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said it is very easy for the opposition to blame the ruling party in West Bengal without any evidence.

