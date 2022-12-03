Following are the top stories at 9 PM NATION: DEL41 CONG-PM-CRITICISM Don't be 'chui-mui', learn to take criticism in your stride: Cong to PM New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising the issue of ''abuses'' hurled at him, the Congress on Saturday cited instances in the past when the PM made remarks targeting Opposition leaders that were allegedly not befitting of his post and said he should not be so ''chui-mui (touch-me-not)'' but learn to take criticism in his stride.

DEL43 DEF-2NDLDALL NAVYCHIEF Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar New Delhi: The Indian Navy is looking at having a second indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) and is set to procure a raft of other platforms including Predator drones from the US to bolster its overall military capability, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Saturday in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and China's growing naval prowess. DEL34 CONG-GOVT-LD CHINA Cong attacks govt over 'Chinese shelters in Depsang'; asks when will status quo ante be restored New Delhi: Citing media reports that China has built shelters in the Depsang area in Ladakh, the Congress on Saturday questioned the government's ''silence'' over the issue and asked what steps were being taken by it to ensure status quo ante of April 2020.

DEL42 BYPOLL- LD CAMPAIGN END Bypolls: Campaigning ends in Mainpuri LS seat, 6 assembly constituencies New Delhi/Lucknow: Campaigning concluded on Saturday evening for the December 5 bypolls to six assembly constituencies in five states and the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's family is locked in a high-voltage contest with the BJP to hold on to its pocket borough.

DEL37 LD DISABILITY Prez confers national awards on 52 people with disabilities; PM says initiatives taken to enable them to shine New Delhi: On International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 52 such people for their laudable contributions in various fields and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his government has taken many initiatives to create opportunities for them so as to enable them to shine.

CAL20 WB-RAWAL-CPI(M)-CASE Kolkata Police books Paresh Rawal on CPI(M) leader's complaint Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has booked actor Paresh Rawal under different sections of the IPC on a complaint filed by CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, who alleged that he delivered ''hate speech'' against the Bengali community during an election rally of the BJP in Gujarat.

CAL12 WB-BLAST-LD TMC RALLY Bengal: 3 killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally Contai (WB): At least three people were killed and several others injured in a blast near the venue of senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee's rally in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, police said on Saturday.

MDS4 TN-DIFFERENTLY-ABLED-CM TN CM announces hike in pension to differently-abled, says govt committed to their welfare Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday announced an increase in pension for the differently-abled including the visually challenged people from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 and said his government is committed to the welfare of all sections of people, particularly, the marginalised.

DEL29 ELECTIONS-EC-URBAN APATHY From Shimla to Surat, urban apathy to voting persists: Election Commission New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday said the voting percentage increased in many constituencies in Gujarat in the first-phase polling but the overall turnout was diminished by the urban apathy to voting in key districts such as Surat, Rajkot and Jamnagar.

BOM23 MP-LAW-COLLEGE-BOOK-FIR MP: FIR against four over controversial book being taught in govt law college; ABVP stages protest Indore: An FIR was registered on Saturday against the author and the publisher of a book, which has been taught at a government-run aw college in Indore, along with its principal and a professor on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious feelings, police said. BOM12 MH-TIGER CUBS-DEATH Maha: Four tiger cubs found dead in Tadoba Andhari reserve's buffer zone Chandrapur: Four tiger cubs were found dead in the buffer zone of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, a forest official said.

GUJARAT: BOM20 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-ADITYANATH Yogi Adityanath calls for Congress 'mukt' Gujarat, cites UP example Ahmedabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to people to rid Gujarat of Congress which he said would solve all problems. BOM18 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-CAMPAIGN ENDS Campaigning ends for second phase of Gujarat Assembly polls, voting on Dec 5 Ahmedabad, Dec 3 (PTI) The high-voltage campaigning for the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections ended at 5 pm on Saturday. BOM7 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-KHARGE BJP trying to misuse my remarks; politics is not about individuals but policies: Kharge on 'Ravan' row Ahmedabad: Facing flak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his ''Ravan'' jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the ruling party of misusing his remarks for electoral gains in Gujarat, and said that politics is not about individuals but policies. By Pradipta Tapadar BOM10 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-SABARKANTHA Gujarat polls: As joblessness bothers BJP, it pins hope on Hindutva, Modi factor to make clean sweep in Sabarkantha Sabarkantha (Guj): The Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat is hoping to make a clean sweep in the Dalit and tribal-dominated Sabarkantha district comprising four Assembly constituencies even as unemployment has become a major issue that the ruling party hopes to negate with Hindutva and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's charisma. By Pradipta Tapadar LEGAL: LGD4 DL-COURT-KHALID 2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in stone pelting, arson incident New Delhi: A court discharged former JNU student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi in a case related to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

LGD5 DL-COURT-BISHNOI Delhi court extends NIA custody of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended by four days the NIA custody of alleged gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused in Siddhu Moosewala murder case, in a matter related to conspiracy hatched by terror groups.

LGD2 SC-GODHRA Gujarat opposes in SC bail pleas of some convicts in Godhra train burning case New Delhi: The Gujarat government has opposed in the Supreme Court the bail pleas of some convicts of the 2002 Godhra train burning case, saying they were not mere stone-pelters and their acts prevented people from escaping the burning coach.

