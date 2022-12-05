Left Menu

France's Le Maire: working on possible exemptions regarding U.S. inflation reduction act

"We have been in close contact with our German partner, economy minister Robert Habeck, over the phone this weekend to see if we can adjust the initial measures," Le Maire told France Inter radio. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed during a state visit last week to "fix" issues arising from U.S. legislation that includes subsidies for American-made products, Macron said in a bid to assuage European concerns.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-12-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 13:03 IST
France's Le Maire: working on possible exemptions regarding U.S. inflation reduction act
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • France

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that he had started talks with his German counterpart over looking into possible exemptions for Europe regarding the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. "We have been in close contact with our German partner, economy minister Robert Habeck, over the phone this weekend to see if we can adjust the initial measures," Le Maire told France Inter radio.

President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron agreed during a state visit last week to "fix" issues arising from U.S. legislation that includes subsidies for American-made products, Macron said in a bid to assuage European concerns. Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is a new $430 billion bill offering massive subsidies for U.S.-made products and aimed at addressing the climate crisis and promoting renewable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022