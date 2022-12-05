CPI calls for abolition of governor's office

The CPI has asked the Centre to abolish the governor's office, alleging that it had become a ''camp office'' of the BJP.

''The CPI has called on the democratic forces to rally together to end the federal structure of the country. The party alerted the nation about the move of the RSS-controlled government to undermine the constitutional foundations,'' the party said. ''The office of the governor is being misused for this purpose, guided by the RSS ideology of centralisation. In states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, etc the Raj Bhavans are made to act as camp offices of the BJP. ''In this background the CPI believes that the time has come to demand the abolition of the office of the governor. On this issue the NEC (National Executive Committee) of the CPI calls up on the Party units all over the country to observe December 29th as 'Defend Federalism Day'; the state councils would plan various campaigns on that day,'' it said.

The CPI's National Executive met on December 3 and 4 at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

