Patients, centenarians, transgender persons come out to vote in Gujarat Assembly polls

Bed-ridden people, patients on oxygen support, senior citizens including centenarians, and transgender persons were among those who came out to vote in the Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday, setting an example for others to exercise their democratic right.

Physically challenged Ankit Soni, who was born without arms, took everyone by surprise as he used his toes to sign a form at the polling booth and push the button on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in Nadiad town of Kheda district.

Cricketer brothers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan exercised their franchise in Vadodara and also urged other people to come out in large numbers to vote.

Polling was underway on Monday for elections in 93 out of the total 182 seats in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Ranip area of Ahmedabad city, while his centenarian mother Hiraba exercised her franchise in Gandhinagar district, where she lives with the PM's younger brother.

Many citizens above the age of 100 went to their respective polling booths to cast vote in different parts of the state.

In a tweet, Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi praised 110-year-old Shantaben Thakor, who exercised her franchise in Vijapur town of Mehsana district.

Besides, a 102-year-old woman voted in Palanpur, while a woman aged 108 cast her vote in Godhra.

In Naranpura area of Ahmedabad city, a 60-year-old man, who had undergone a bypass surgery and was on oxygen support, reached the polling booth with a nasal cannula still strapped to his face.

In Gomtipur area here, a 56-year-old woman suffering from fibrosis and on oxygen support for the last four years, also reached the polling booth with her nasal tube intact.

In Anand, a bed-ridden elderly woman reached a polling booth in an ambulance.

Jain community leader Ramesh Shah, who underwent a brain hemorrhage surgery 48 hours back, also arrived in an ambulance at a polling booth in Anand town.

''Though I underwent the surgery in Vadodara recently, I requested doctors to allow me to vote. On my request, the hospital arranged an ambulance and also sent their paramedic staff with me so that I can cast my vote,'' Shah told reporters.

In Petlad town of Anand district, nearly 100 transgender persons first took out a foot march to spread awareness among citizens about voting and then exercised their franchise.

Cricketer brothers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan voted in Vadodara and also appealed to other citizens also to do so.

''People are not coming out despite so many appeals. We all must ensure that 100 per cent voters use their right. We need everyone's vote to make this country better,'' Irfan Pathan said.

In the morning, Prime Minister Modi after casting his vote at a polling booth in Nishan High School walked to the house of his elder brother Somabhai Modi, on whose address the PM is registered as a voter in Ranip area.

Hundreds of his supporters and locals gathered in the area to catch a glimpse of the PM, who waved at them while walking towards his brother's house located near the school.

''I have been standing here for the last one hour to have a glimpse of our PM. I will cast my vote only after PM Modi comes here. I never miss a chance to see him whenever he comes to Ranip to cast his vote,'' an elderly man from the area said outside the school.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonalben Shah and son Jay Shah, also cast his vote in Naranpura area of the city, where he used to live before moving to Thaltej area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)