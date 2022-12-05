Left Menu

Govt calls all-party meet on Tuesday ahead of Winter Session of Parliament

Last week, the government had listed 16 new bills for introduction in the Winter Session.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently sent out invites to floor leaders of various parties to attend the all-party meet.

The government has convened an all-party meet of floor leaders on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and important issues likely to be discussed in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 7.

Separately, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will on Tuesday evening chair a meeting of the business advisory committee ahead of the session. This time he decided to call a BAC meet instead of the customary all-party meet on the eve of the session, sources said.

The BAC discusses the legislative agenda of the House as well as issues on which parties would like to have discussion.

Last week, the government had listed 16 new bills for introduction in the Winter Session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had recently sent out invites to floor leaders of various parties to attend the all-party meet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be present.

The session begins a day before the votes of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, along with those of six assembly and one Lok Sabha bypolls, are counted.

The government has also sought the cooperation of party leaders to ensure smooth functioning of both the Houses. The Winter Session of Parliament will commence on December 7 and continue till December 29, having 17 sittings spread over 23 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

