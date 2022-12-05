Left Menu

Maha BJP chief mocks Uddhav over day's political meets, 'hails' him for coming out of Matoshree

BJP has always welcomed every development that upholds democratic values, said Bawankule in a series of tweets.Bawankule, in another tweet, claimed a formal invitation was given to Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 15 in connection with a meeting related to G20 programmes but the Shiv Sena UBT chief chose to hold a meeting with Ambedkar.It shows your niyat intention towards the nation, tweeted Bawankule, who also sarcastically congratulated Thackeray for crossing the threshold of Matoshree.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday took potshots at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's political engagements, including meetings with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Nationalist Congress Party leaders, and ''congratulated'' him for coming out of Matoshree, the private residence of the former chief minister.

The BJP would routinely criticise Thackeray for not leaving Bandra-based Matoshree or touring the state when he was chief minister between 2019 and June this year.

Amid talks of an alliance, Thackeray had met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar here during the day.

''Uddhav Thackeray, who never stepped out (of Matoshree), goes to meet Prakash Ambedkar and then goes to (NCP leader) Ajit Pawar's house with the proposal. Congratulations to him for his journey from monarchy to democratic values. BJP has always welcomed every development that upholds democratic values,'' said Bawankule in a series of tweets.

Bawankule, in another tweet, claimed a formal invitation was given to Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on November 15 in connection with a meeting related to G20 programmes but the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief chose to hold a meeting with Ambedkar.

''It shows your 'niyat' (intention) towards the nation,'' tweeted Bawankule, who also sarcastically congratulated Thackeray for crossing the threshold of Matoshree.

