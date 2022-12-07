Left Menu

Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter. Deploying the Patriots to the western Ukraine would increase the security of Poles and Ukrainians," Blaszczak tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 07-12-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 12:21 IST
Mariusz Blaszczak Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland. Polish Defence Minister later asked Germany to send the fire units to Ukraine instead.

"After talking to the German Defense Ministry, I was disappointed to accept the decision to reject Ukraine's support. Deploying the Patriots to the western Ukraine would increase the security of Poles and Ukrainians," Blaszczak tweeted on Tuesday evening. "So we proceed to working arrangements for placing the launchers in Poland and connecting them to our command system," added Blaszczak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

