AAP wins 106 wards, BJP 84 in MCD polls as counting continues

Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while party candidate Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in Daryaganj.BJPs Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 12:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday inched closer to the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections as it emerged victorious in 106 wards, while has BJP bagged 84 wards as counting continues. The Congress was a distant third after winning five wards while Independent candidate Shakila won in Seelampur.

The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.

Congress' Shagufta Chaudhary won in Chauhan Banger, while AAP's transgender candidate Bobi won from Sultanpuri-A defeating her Congress' Varuna Dhaka by over 6,700 votes. The counting of votes polled in the December 4 elections started at 8 am. Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while party candidate Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in Daryaganj.

BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes. The party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win. AAP's Ankush Narang has won from Ranjeet Nagar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

