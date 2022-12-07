Left Menu

Sensible to get best deal in interest of Indian people: Jaishankar on oil import from Russia.

The government does not ask Indian companies to buy oil from Russia but it is a sensible policy to get the best deal in the interest of Indian people, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.Responding to questions from members in the Upper House, the minister said it is his duty to put the interest of the Indian people first to ensure that they do not pay the cost of some other countries actions or some other regions actions for fertilizer, food, etc.We do not ask our companies to buy Russian oil.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 16:28 IST
Sensible to get best deal in interest of Indian people: Jaishankar on oil import from Russia.
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government does not ask Indian companies to buy oil from Russia but it is a sensible policy to get the best deal in the interest of Indian people, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to questions from members in the Upper House, the minister said it is his duty to put the interest of the Indian people first to ensure that they do not pay the cost of some other countries' actions or some other region's actions for fertilizer, food, etc.

''We do not ask our companies to buy Russian oil. We ask our companies to buy oil what is the best option that they can get. Now it depends on what the market throws up.

''If tomorrow the market gives us more competitive options. Again, please do understand. It's not just that we buy oil from one country. We buy oil from multiple sources, but it is a sensible policy to go where we get the best deal in the interest of the Indian people and that is exactly what we are trying to do,'' Jaishankar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022