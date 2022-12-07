Left Menu

Border dispute: Congress demands Maha CM convene all-party meet

The Congress on Wednesday demanded Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde immediately convene an all-party meeting on the border dispute with Karnataka and spell out the state governments stand on the issue.Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also said the recent attacks on Marathi-speaking people living around the border areas in Karnataka are very serious and asked, if the Centre is instructing Karnataka on this issue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 16:59 IST
Border dispute: Congress demands Maha CM convene all-party meet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday demanded Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde immediately convene an all-party meeting on the border dispute with Karnataka and spell out the state government's stand on the issue.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat also said the recent attacks on Marathi-speaking people living around the border areas in Karnataka are very serious and asked, ''if the Centre is instructing Karnataka on this issue''. ''The border issue has taken a different turn. Trucks, buses and vehicles are being vandalized in Karnataka. Maharashtra will not tolerate these kinds of attacks from Karnataka,'' he told a press conference.

While the Opposition parties in Maharashtra have expressed concerns over the border issue and are standing firmly behind the Marathi people, the Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) continues to remain silent, he said. ''What is Maharashtra's position on the border issue? What will be their next course of action? Since there is a BJP government in Karnataka and at the Centre, is the Centre giving instructions to Karnataka on the issue? We don't know this but as this matter is serious, our Chief Minister should call the leaders of all the parties in the state and discuss it. ''We should be briefed about the facts and what is the next course of action the state government will be taking,'' the former minister said. He alleged Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other ministers are constantly making anti-Maharashtra statements. ''....There is a lot of anger among the people, but the Chief Minister of Maharashtra is not taking a clear and firm stand. Seeing all this, one wonders whether the Shinde-Fadnavis government in the state has taken the border issue seriously or not, ''Thorat said. The decades-old raging dispute between the two states spilled onto roads on Tuesday with stones being hurled at vehicles entering Karnataka from the Maharashtra side near a toll booth at Hirebaugwadi in Belagavi district of the neighbouring state.

Similarly, at least four buses from Karnataka were defaced in Pune district allegedly by activists of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022