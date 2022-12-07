Left Menu

BJP MP Dubey asks govt to tackle issue of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators', calls for NPR

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:38 IST
BJP MP Dubey asks govt to tackle issue of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators', calls for NPR
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday urged the government to have a national population register to weed out ''Bangladeshi infiltrators'' who he said were involved in illegal activities and exploit tribal women by marrying them.

Raising the issue during discussion on matters of urgent public importance in the Lok Sabha, Dubey cited recent murders of women in Jharkhand and Bihar, and said that be it Murshidabad, Malda, Kishanganj, Katiar, Bhagalpur, Godda, Dumka and Deoghar, Jamtara, their demography has changed.

''In my area, in Bengal, West Bengal, Santhal Pargana, Jharkhand, population of Bangladeshi Muslims who are Bangladeshi infiltrators, has sharply risen,'' the MP from Godda said.

He claimed that a big trend has emerged and the whole country should know that ''Muslims are marrying tribal women''.

''When Jharkhand became a separate state, in Pakur district, Muslims were around 30-32 per cent, now that has reached 66 per cent. There were two lakh Muslims when I went to fight polls in Godda in 2009, now there are 4 lakh Muslims. Are they not taking away the employment of Muslims there? Are not the activities of the ISI and PFI not harming the country? The whole cyber crime is happening in my area,'' Dubey said.

''There is a Jamtara serial on Netflix, all this is being done by Bangladeshi infiltrators. I urge the government that time has come to have a national population register (NPR), weed out Bangladeshi infiltrators and stop the conversions as well as exploitation of women,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022