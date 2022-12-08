Left Menu

Three Independents emerge victorious in MCD polls, 3 others bag second position

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 08:32 IST
Three Independents emerge victorious in MCD polls, 3 others bag second position
  • Country:
  • India

Three Independent candidates, including two women, emerged victorious in the civic polls in Delhi on Wednesday, according to data shared by poll authorities.

Three Independents also finished on the second spot in the keenly-fought contest in which a total of 1,349 candidates were in fray.

In Seelampur, Shakila Begum defeated BJP's Seema Sharma by 4,262 votes, while Meena Devi won over her AAP rival in Isapur by a margin of 2,170 votes.

In Mundka, Gajendra Singh emerged the winner over his AAP rival with a margin of 9,348 votes, according to data shared by the State Election Commission.

Independent candidates finished second in three wards -- Kanjhawala, Hari Nagar Extension and Baprola.

Over 780 candidates who were in the fray in the civic polls in Delhi lost their deposit, according to data shared by the SEC.

These include 370 Independents, 188 candidates from the Congress, 128 from the BSP, 13 from the AIMIM, three from the AAP and 10 from the BJP, it said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections with 134 seats. The BJP bagged 104 seats while the Congress was reduced to nine in the 250-member municipal corporation.

The polling was held on December 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022