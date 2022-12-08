Germany's Scholz wants air defence shield in next five years - Funke
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:17 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hopes to develop a missile defence shield in the next five years, he said in an interview with the Funke Media Group and French newspaper Ouest-France published on Thursday.
"Right now, the government is talking to the manufacturers of the various systems to get ready for concrete decisions," he said.
Scholz also reiterated his goal of boosting German defence spending to meet the 2%-of-GDP target set for NATO allies, including with the expansion of air defence for a so-called Sky Shield with other EU states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish PM says Hungary promised to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden
German Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
Hungary to ratify NATO membership for Finland, Sweden early next year - PM Orban
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: No lasting peace if Russia wins, NATO says
Decision over sending Patriot air defence to Ukraine lies with nations - NATO