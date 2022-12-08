Left Menu

Rahul, Priyanka may visit Bengal for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are likely visit West Bengal in the latter half of this month to participate in the state leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which will be starting from December 28, a party leader said on Thursday. The Bengal leg of the Yatra will commence from the Kapil Muni Ashram in Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district and will continue till Darjeeling, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:33 IST
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are likely visit West Bengal in the latter half of this month to participate in the state leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which will be starting from December 28, a party leader said on Thursday. The Bengal leg of the Yatra will commence from the Kapil Muni Ashram in Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district and will continue till Darjeeling, he said. ''We will be covering around 800 km in West Bengal for the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. We have planned to start from Kapil Muni Ashram in Sagar Island on December 28. We will be inviting Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other leaders for the programme,'' the senior leader of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) told PTI. The state leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will continue for 55 days and will be passing through the districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Kolkata, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur, and Darjeeling, he added.

The entire programme will be designed by senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharjee.

On December 28, WBPCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will inaugurate the Yatra from Sagar Island, he added.

