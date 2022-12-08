Left Menu

Bihar bypoll: BJP wrests Kurhani from ruling Mahagathbandhan

The BJP on Thursday wrested from Bihars ruling Mahagathbandhan the Kurhani assembly seat where its candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta defeated Manoj Singh Kushwaha of Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JDU by 3,645 votes. The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani.

The BJP on Thursday wrested from Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan the Kurhani assembly seat where its candidate Kedar Prasad Gupta defeated Manoj Singh Kushwaha of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by 3,645 votes. In the cliffhanger of a contest, Gupta polled 76,653 votes while Kushwaha finished with 73,008 votes. The by-election was necessitated by the disqualification of RJD MLA Anil Kumar Sahani. The RJD is a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan.

