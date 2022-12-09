Left Menu

WH urged to translate Biden's speeches in Hindi and other Asian languages

Given the increasingly influential role of Asian-Americans in domestic US politics, a Presidential Commission has urged the White House to translate all the speeches of President Joe Biden into Hindi and several other languages from the region which are spoken by more and more Americans.The speeches made by the President and the Vice President are only available in English and thus inaccessible to the over 25.1 million limited English proficient population.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 11:40 IST
Given the increasingly influential role of Asian-Americans in domestic US politics, a Presidential Commission has urged the White House to translate all the speeches of President Joe Biden into Hindi and several other languages from the region which are spoken by more and more Americans.

The speeches made by the President and the Vice President are only available in English and thus inaccessible to the over 25.1 million limited English proficient population. They are currently not being translated into their languages.

The President's Advisory Commission on Asian-Americans (AA), Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (NHPI) made a recommendation during its meeting this week. A proposal was made by Indian-American community leader Ajay Jain Bhutoria during the meeting, which was accepted by the commission.

Based out of Silicon Valley and a successful entrepreneur, Bhutoria is now one of the members of the President's Advisory Commission on AA and NHPI.

During the meeting, the commission recommended that within three months of this proposal, transcripts of key important speeches of the President and Vice President of the United States should be translated into multiple AA and NHPI languages and made available on the White House website as soon as possible, and at the latest within a week.

The languages recommended by the commission are Hindi, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Tagalog and Mandarin.

It also urged the White House that these translated speeches be shared with media and community outreach through the White House Office of Public Engagement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

