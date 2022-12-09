Russian and U.S. representatives to meet in Istanbul on Friday - TASS cites source
Representatives from Russia and United States will meet in Istanbul on Friday, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing an unnamed source.
The report said the two sides would discuss a set of "difficult questions" but offered no further details.
