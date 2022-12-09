Left Menu

Verbal duel breaks out between Congress, BJP workers during school inauguration

Congress and the BJP workers almost came to blows over the latter sporting saffron shawls to the inaugural function of Dr B R Ambedkar Residential School on Friday, police said.

PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:05 IST
Verbal duel breaks out between Congress, BJP workers during school inauguration
  • Country:
  • India

Congress and the BJP workers almost came to blows over the latter sporting saffron shawls to the inaugural function of Dr B R Ambedkar Residential School on Friday, police said. According to the police, the incident occurred at Kolala in Koratagere Taluk in the presence of Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and the Koratagere MLA G Parameshwara.

A BJP leader, aspiring to contest the upcoming Assembly election, came with his supporters with saffron shawls to take part in the function.

The Congress activists, who had accompanied Parameshwara, objected to the shawls by saying the inauguration was not a political one and that the saffron cloth should be removed, sources in the BJP said.

This led to a verbal duel between the workers of both parties, which degenerated into almost fisticuffs, they said. Soon, the police intervened and defused the tension.

Later, the partymen started sloganeering against one another.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022