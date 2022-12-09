BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa demands expulsion of DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal over "corruption" charges

Calling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) corrupt, BJP leader Majinder Singh Sirsa demanded the expulsion of Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal with immediate effect. He also said that he will approach the Lt. Governor of Delhi if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal doesn't put into his demands. He said that the whole party of Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt from top to bottom and has come to power with the ulterior motive of earning money.

He said that the DCW Chairperson Maliwal has recruited people from her family and party into the commission on which the court has framed charges against her. Calling the charges against her as "serious", he said, "This proves that the whole party of Arvind Kejriwal is corrupt. Everyone, from top to bottom has been involved in making money and they have come to power with the only motive of making money." He even challenged Arvind Kejriwal to dismiss her as the DCW chairperson saying that the Delhi CM won't be able to do so since he is directly involved in these monetary transactions.

"The charges were not framed by any political party. The criminal charges have been framed by the court. This proves that there are a lot of evidence against the accused and hence criminal charges have been framed against the accused. This two-faced nature of Arvind Kejriwal should come in front of the public," said the former MLA. A special court on Thursday ordered the framing of corruption and criminal conspiracy charges against Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal and 3 others after finding prima facie sufficient material that the accused had abused their official position in allegedly appointing Aam Admi Party (AAP) workers to different posts in the commission.

Along with DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal, the court also ordered to put then members of DCW Promila Gupta, Sarika Chaudhary and Farheen Malick on trial. While passing the order, the Court said that the perusal of minutes of the meetings held on various dates by the DCW, in which all four accused were signatories, was "enough to prima facie point to a strong suspicion that the appointments in question were made by the accused persons in agreement with each other".

Former, DCW Chairperson Barkha Shukla on Friday also pointed at the AAP's involvement in the appointment of members in the body while also alleging that there was no conduct of educational checks during their recruitment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)