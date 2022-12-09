Left Menu

AAP to decide MCD mayor after LG appoints date to convene municipal house

The AAP will decide on the probables for the mayors post after the Delhi LG gives a date for the house to be convened, a party functionary said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:14 IST
The AAP will decide on the probables for the mayor's post after the Delhi LG gives a date for the house to be convened, a party functionary said on Friday. The MCD will be approaching Delhi LG VK Saxena to seek a date on which the Municipal House can be convened so that the councillors can take oath, and a mayor can be selected. ''Nearly 55 per cent of our women candidates registered wins in the MCD polls and since the first mayor will be a woman, we have plenty of choices. We are waiting for a date to be given by the LG and then we will decide on the person for the post,'' the functionary said. In a related development, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a ''strong opposition'', ending speculation over the saffron party staking a claim on the mayor's post despite losing the civic polls.

The AAP got a shot in the arm after two Congress councillors joined it on Friday taking the total number of council to 136. There is no anti-defection law in the MCD.

The AAP won 134 wards, while the BJP won 104 wards in the recently concluded MCD elections, ending BJP's 15-year rule over the civic body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

