MNS not to oppose Pune visit of BJP MP who sought Raj Thackeray's apology
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not oppose a visit to Pune by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whose comments had angered the MNS a few months ago, a party leader said on Friday.
There are instructions from party president Raj Thackeray to not oppose Singh's visit to the state, said Ajay Shinde, general secretary, MNS.
Singh had opposed Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya in May stating the MNS leader will not be allowed to enter the temple town in Uttar Pradesh till he tendered a public apology for ''humiliating'' north Indians residing in Maharashtra.
Singh, who is president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is likely to visit Pune to attend the final of 'Maharashtra Kesari', a popular wrestling competition of the state that is scheduled to take place in the city in January.
''There are specific orders from Raj saheb to not oppose Singh when he comes to Pune (to attend the wrestling competition). The Pune police also have been informed that there was no ground for the MNS to oppose Singh,'' said Shinde.
Vasant More, another senior MNS functionary from Pune, said since there are orders from the top leadership of the party, there will be no protest against Singh's visit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Seems possessed": Uddhav Thackeray hits out at CM Bommai on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute
"Will not let even one inch land of state go away..." Eknath Shinde on Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute
CM Bommai condemns painting of pro-Maharashtra slogans on K'taka buses
Maharashtra CM, Governor pay tribute to 26/11 terror attack victims
Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute raked up to divert attention from Guv's insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji : Sanjay Raut