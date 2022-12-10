Left Menu

Ali Mehdi, 2 newly elected MCD councillors switch back to Cong hours after joining AAP

Hours after joining the Aam Aadmi Party, two newly elected Congress councillors and party leader Ali Mehdi switched back to the grand old party and issued an apology.Posting a video on social media, Mehdi said he made a mistake by crossing over to the AAP and asserted that he is a loyal worker of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 09:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Posting a video on social media, Mehdi said he made a mistake by crossing over to the AAP and asserted that he is a ''loyal worker'' of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. ''I made a huge mistake. I accept my fault and ask for apology from Rahul Gandhi with folded hands,'' Mehdi said in the video.

Mehdi and two councillors -- Sabila Begum and Nazia Khatoon -- joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday. Sabila won from ward number 243, Mustafabad, while Khatoon won from ward number 245, Brij Puri.

After Mehdi and two councillors joined the AAP, residents of Mustafabad staged a protest. Videos of protests that emerged on social media showed people raising slogans against Mehdi and burning his effigy.

Delhi Congress vice-president Mudit Aggarwal had alleged that AAP was trying to ''lure'' some other party councillors also.

