Left Menu

All coal mines allocation are through open auction, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday refuted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's allegations of alloting coal mines only to Gujarat, and said that the Centre has given coal mines not as per its wish but through an open auction.

ANI | Updated: 11-12-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 10:22 IST
All coal mines allocation are through open auction, says Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Saturday refuted Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's allegations of alloting coal mines only to Gujarat, and said that the Centre has given coal mines not as per its wish but through an open auction. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that the government had given the allotment to Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) in Telangana before 2020, however, it decided thereafter that the coal mining allocation through an open auction.

"KCR is making a false accusation that the central government is alloting coal mines to government companies in Gujarat and not giving it to the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd. (SCCL) in Telangana. Before 2020, the allotment has been given to Singareni and also to Telangana GENCO for power generation. The same has been given to Gujarat. After 2020, the central government decided that the coal mining allocation will be through an open auction," he said. "The country is facing a huge problem because of coal shortage as government companies that are allocated the mines are not mining coal. Power generation and employment generation have decreased," Reddy added.

Stating that coal should be made based on demand and supply, the Minister said that the private sector should also be made a part of this. "The coal should be made based on demand and supply. The private sector should also be a part in this. The central government has not given any coal mines as per their wish, but through open auction to private or government companies. KCR is making the false accusation that there is a different justice to Gujarat and a different justice to Telangana by the central government. The centre has given mines to Telangana also when it gave to Gujarat," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022