Former JKPCC president G A Mir appointed coordinator of ‘Bharat Joda Yatra’ in J-K

Former Jammu and Kashmir pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir has been appointed as the coordinator for Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the Union Territory, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

Mir will monitor preparations and will make necessary arrangements for the yatra, which is likely to enter Jammu and Kashmir in the third week of January.

The spokesperson said a high-level meeting of the JKPCC, chaired by AICC J-K in-charge and MP Rajni Patil was held in Jammu to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra and measures to be taken to make it successful.

“Mir was appointed as coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra. He will look after the preparations, operations and other necessary measures that are to be taken to make the yatra successful in J-K,” he said.

The spokesperson said the meeting also appointed two co-coordinators for the yatra from Jammu as well as Kashmir.

