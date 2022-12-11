Left Menu

Former JKPCC president G A Mir appointed coordinator of ‘Bharat Joda Yatra’ in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 16:56 IST
Former JKPCC president G A Mir appointed coordinator of ‘Bharat Joda Yatra’ in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president G A Mir has been appointed as the coordinator for Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in the Union Territory, a party spokesperson said on Sunday.

Mir will monitor preparations and will make necessary arrangements for the yatra, which is likely to enter Jammu and Kashmir in the third week of January.

The spokesperson said a high-level meeting of the JKPCC, chaired by AICC J-K in-charge and MP Rajni Patil was held in Jammu to discuss the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra and measures to be taken to make it successful.

“Mir was appointed as coordinator of Bharat Jodo Yatra. He will look after the preparations, operations and other necessary measures that are to be taken to make the yatra successful in J-K,” he said.

The spokesperson said the meeting also appointed two co-coordinators for the yatra from Jammu as well as Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022