Dalai Lama congratulates Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on being sworn in as Himachal CM

I am confident that the people of Himachal Pradesh will continue to prosper, especially the less privileged members of the society.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Sunday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on being sworn in as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

''India has been my home for more than 62 years now and I have been happy to reside most of that time here in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Consequently, I often refer to the chief minister as 'our chief minister','' the Dalai Lama wrote.

''I deeply appreciate the friendship and hospitality that the people from all walks of life in Himachal Pradesh have shown me and my fellow Tibetans all these years,'' he said.

Four-time Congress MLA Sukhu, 58, was on Sunday sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after his party's victory in the just-concluded assembly polls.

In his message to the new chief minister, the Dalai Lama wrote: ''Like other places in the state, Dharamshala has grown and developed tremendously since I first arrived in McLeod Ganj in May 1960. I am confident that the people of Himachal Pradesh will continue to prosper, especially the less privileged members of the society. I wish you every success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of the state.'' PTI COR SMN SMN

