BJP top brass hold meeting with Tripura leaders

Senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and its national president J P Nadda, held a meeting on Sunday with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other top party functionaries from the state as they prepare for the assembly polls due in February-March.

Sources said former chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union minister Pratima Bhowmik also attended the meeting amid reports of factionalism within the party's state unit after Deb was replaced by Saha.

The party leadership has also held meetings with leaders from Nagaland and Meghalaya, two states where polls are likely to be announced with those in Tripura.

While the party is in power in Tripura, it is an ally of the ruling regional parties in the two other Northeast states.

