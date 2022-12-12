Left Menu

No agreement on additional Russia sanctions yet, EU foreign policy chief says

European Union member states have not yet agreed on a ninth package of Russia sanctions, the bloc's foreign policy chief said on Monday.

He hoped for agreement later on Monday or on Tuesday, Josep Borrell told reporters before an EU foreign ministers' meeting, referring to additional Russia sanctions that would place almost 200 more individuals and entities on the EU sanctions list.

