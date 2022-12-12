Whoever exposes BJP's failures gets attacked: BRS leader K Kavitha

A day after she was examined by the CBI in the 'Delhi excise policy scam' case, ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday alleged that whoever exposes BJP's failures are being attacked.

She added that people's awareness against the NDA government's alleged misdeeds and failures needs to be raised across the country.

Speaking at a meeting of Telangana Jagruti, a cultural outfit headed by her, Kavitha alleged that the BJP is ''dislodging'' democratically-elected governments in the country.

The MLC, who cited some media reports which she said was supportive of government formation by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra, alleged that one gets an impression that the ''fourth estate has become private estate''.

Such things need to be informed to people to raise their awareness, she said.

''In a structured way, whoever exposes BJP's failures they are being attacked. Character assassination is done by giving selective leaks. They are using the media,'' she said.

''What happens if they attack, who will lose? Maybe one term opposition may lose. But people will lose. There is a responsibility on organisations such as ours (Telangana Jagruthi) to explain to people,'' she said.

Observing that people need to have be aware of speaking out when there are problems, she said such an awareness needs to be triggered across the country now.

Saying that organisations like Telangana Jagruthi have the capacity to spread such awareness, she said sections of society like writers, poets, students, women, farmers, workers and others would be united in every state of the country.

Telangana Jagruthi has activists in all 33 districts of the state and its committees are working in 18 countries, she said.

Alleging that the BJP-led government is behind ''attacks'' by investigating agencies, she said it is not on her alone and that they are happening all over the country.

''Whoever will speak, an agency will speak to them. That is the simple thing that is happening across the country. We don't care,'' Kavitha said.

Referring to the comments of previous speakers that there should not be tears in the eyes of a woman, she asserted that fire and not tears come of out of girls in Telangana.

India's ranking is falling in various indices, including democratic values and the present dispensation is responsible for the situation, she added.

A team of CBI sleuths on Sunday examined Kavitha at her residence here in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam' and recorded her statement.

After her name cropped up in a remand report filed by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi court on the alleged kickbacks in the 'scam', Kavitha had said she was ready to face any probe.

Meanwhile, referring to the issue of CBI examining Kavitha, state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, during his ongoing statewide 'padayatra', alleged that the BRS leader is being projected like a freedom fighter.

People are being asked to hold protests against the examination of the Chief Minister's daughter, he claimed, adding that investigating agencies have a responsibility to probe when there is a complaint with proofs.

