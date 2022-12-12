Congress leader booked for provocative remarks against PM Modi, later issues clarification

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on a complaint against veteran Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Powai police station of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district on Monday, police said. "A complaint against Raja Pateria has been filed and we have registered an FIR. Derogatory remarks have been made in the video which can cause unrest in the state. The probe is underway, and further action shall follow," said Dharmraj Meena, SP, Panna on Pateria's remarks.

According to the FIR copy, Pateria said, "PM Modi will end elections, he will divide people on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits and tribals is in danger. If the constitution is to be saved then be ready to kill Modi. Murder in a sense, defeating Modi." Pateria made the remark during a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House in Panna on Sunday.

Pateria later issued a clarification: "I am a follower of Gandhi's ideology. My statements were presented in a distorted way. A person following Gandhi can never be in favour of killing anybody." A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and Pateria has been booked under sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released a selfie video in which he said that the FIR was being registered and the law would take its course. "The reality of those pretending to be on the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to the fore. PM Modi lives in the heart of the people. He is the centre of faith of the entire nation," CM Chouhan attacked the Congress.

Pateria said, "I meant to say that it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribal and to remove unemployment. My intention about the murder has been misrepresented." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)