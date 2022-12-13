U.S. to form inter-agency group to counter anti-Semitism, Islamophobia

U.S. President Joe Biden is establishing an inter-agency to coordinate efforts to counter antisemitism, Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination, the White House said on Monday.

"The President has tasked the inter-agency group, as its first order of business, to develop a national strategy to counter antisemitism," the White House said in a statement.

