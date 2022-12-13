Left Menu

Putin, Xi to hold talks by year-end - Vedomosti

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later. The newspaper, citing an unnamed source close to the Russian presidential administration said that it is unlikely that the meeting will be face-to-face. "Details are being worked out," the source told Vedomosti. Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-12-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 11:02 IST
Putin, Xi to hold talks by year-end - Vedomosti
Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will hold talks to discuss the events of 2022 in late December, the Russian business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesman, told the newspaper that the date and the agenda of the meeting are already known, but an official announcement will come later.

The newspaper, citing an unnamed source close to the Russian presidential administration said that it is unlikely that the meeting will be face-to-face. "Details are being worked out," the source told Vedomosti.

Russia has moved closer to China since sending its armed forces into Ukraine in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global
3
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
4
Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

Top 5 cryptocurrency wallet you can use in 2022

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022