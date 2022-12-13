BRS is rehabilitation shelter fot abandoned politicians: BJP's NV Subhash

Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash took a sharp dig at the upcoming Delhi office inauguration of K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi party on Tuesday and said BRS is nothing more than "a rehabilitation shelter for those politicians who have been abandoned or sidelined by their respective parties". Days after the Election Commission's nod for a change of name of the erstwhile Telangana Rashtra Samithi party, Telangana Chief Minister and BRS supremo KCR will inaugurate the party's national headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

Ridiculing KCR's new office space and a new name for the party, Subhash said, "A stage is set to provide employment to some leaders by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his new political outfit Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Delhi tomorrow." The poll panel approved the change of name of Telangana Rashtra Samiti to "Bharat Rashtra Samiti" on December 8.

Slamming KCR for his failed promises made to the state population, Subhash attacked the KCR government's failure at providing jobs to the educated young people of Telangana. Subhash said, "As the people of Telangana are determined to get rid of the corrupt state government led by KCR, he is getting busy promoting his newly launched party with the money he and his family accumulated through corrupt practices. BRS will be a shelter of rehabilitation for some politicians who were abandoned or sidelined by their respective parties in various states."

"The political situation was different when TRS was formed. KCR had utilized the sentiments of the people of Telangana to capture power with his shallow promises," said Subhash drawing parallel to BJP's rise under Modi, as he added: "The people of India have been extending their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for its developmental works and fulfilling the desires of all irrespective of their caste and religion." Taking a pot-shot at the BRS for vowing to tell people the need for qualitative change in the country, the BJP leader said, "How could CM KCR make changes in the nation when he totally failed to change the living standards of people in his state? KCR became chief minister with his hollow promises and by misusing sentiments of Telangana people after the formation of the new state."

Subhash urged people to be wary of any further false promises of KCR in a bid to attract people as PM Modi has already cautioned about freebies and misusing taxpayers' money to gain political mileage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)