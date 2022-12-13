Left Menu

Recruitment scams expose J-K admin’s claims of corruption-free governance: Mehbooba

Brazen manner in which corruption has blighted these processes indicate its policy to ruin lives of youth, she added.Earlier talking to reporters in Pulwama district, the former chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir has the highest unemployment.If you look at the recruitments after 2019, malpractices are carried out deliberately.

Recruitment scams expose J-K admin’s claims of corruption-free governance: Mehbooba
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said the claims of corruption-free governance the by Jammu and Kashmir administration have been exposed by "back to back" recruitment scams.

She said the administration was sabotaging the future of the local youth.

"Back to back recruitment scams in Naya Kashmir expose J&K admin's fake claims of zero corruption," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

"They are sabotaging the future of our youngsters with unbridled impunity. Brazen manner in which corruption has blighted these processes indicate its policy to ruin lives of youth," she added.

Earlier talking to reporters in Pulwama district, the former chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir has the highest unemployment.

''If you look at the recruitments after 2019, malpractices are carried out deliberately. The youths work hard and later come to know that it (exam) was rigged. Who is responsible? It is the government. Instead of punishing the culprits, the youths are being punished by scrapping the (recruitment) process,'' she added.

