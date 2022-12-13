Trinamool MP Saugata Roy accuses govt of distorting Indian history

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday accused the government of distorting the country's history and suggested that there should only be Indian history and ''not Hindu, Muslim or British history''.

Raising the matter in the Lok Sabha during Zero Hour, he alleged the government is changing the names of cities in the name of re-writing history.

''I strongly believe that the culture of India is not a Hindu culture, it is a composite culture... There should not be a Hindu or Muslim or British history, it should be Indian history,'' he said.

He stressed the government should write history properly.

When he said in the House that Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar asked for clemency from the British government, objections were raised from the treasury benches.

History books should also mention that RSS ideologue Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar ''refused to participate in the 1942 Quit India movement'', Roy said.

Alleging that there is a constant effort to distort the history of India, he regretted the BJP government was ''trying to belittle the achievements of Jawarharlal Nehru''.

When the treasury benches raised objections, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said members should not make allegations against anyone without prior notice and proof.

