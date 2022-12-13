Mexican president says Peru's Castillo should not have been removed
Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:21 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday the will of Peru's electorate should be respected and that Pedro Castillo should not have been removed as president.
Castillo was ousted last week after lawmakers voted to remove him following his failed attempt to rule by decree and dissolve Congress to avoid a third impeachment vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
