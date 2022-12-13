Left Menu

Turkey asked for Russian support in northern Syria - Erdogan

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:49 IST
Turkey asked for Russian support in northern Syria - Erdogan

Turkey asked for Russia's support and discussed mutual steps in northern Syria, where Ankara has been seeking to carry out a ground operation, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We asked for his (Putin's) support for making mutual decisions and maybe acting together to take steps together here (in northern Syria," Erdogan told reporters in Ankara, saying that Turkey would not ask for anyone's permission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022