Government spent Rs 25 cr on development of mobile, web applications for Census: MHA

Members of Parliament have asked questions on the reasons for the continued delay in conducting the Census even though COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted? whether Government has decided on deadlines for completing the Pre-Census activities, including the freezing of administrative boundaries and listing of houses.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:35 IST
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Government has incurred expenditure of Rs 24.84 crore so far on development of mobile applications, web applications, Census Monitoring and Management System (CMMS) portal and related activities, as per Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai replied that the intent of the government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on March 28, 2019. Due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the Census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed until further orders. The date of freezing the boundaries of administrative units has been extended upto December 31, 2022. Asked about whether government has developed the mobile application for Census as mentioned before? and the cost already incurred or estimated to be incurred in future by government in the development of the mobile application, the Minister replied that mobile and web applications for collection of data and a portal (CMMS) for management and monitoring of various Census related activities have been developed. An expenditure of Rs 24.84 crore has so far been incurred on development of mobile applications, web applications, CMMS portal and related activities.

Before every Census, states are required to provide information on changes in the number of notified districts, villages, towns and other administrative units such as tehsils, talukas and police stations to the Registrar General of India (RGI). The entrie process is called freezing the boundaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

