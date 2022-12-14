Left Menu

Raghuram Rajan joining Bharat Jodo Yatra no surprise: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan after he joined the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra and said his commentary on Indias economy should be discarded with disdain as it is coloured and opportunistic.BJPs foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted, One former RBI governor became head of govt and country lost ten precious years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 18:09 IST
Raghuram Rajan joining Bharat Jodo Yatra no surprise: BJP
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan after he joined the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with ''disdain'' as it is ''coloured and opportunistic''.

BJP's foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted, ''One former RBI governor became head of govt and country lost ten precious years. Thanks to Modi, India will not repeat that mistake. RRR (Raghuram Rajan) can walk from Delhi to Chicago.'' The party's IT department head Amit Malviya said, ''Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic.'' Rajan had joined Rahul Gandhi during the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

Appointed as RBI governor during the Congress-led UPA reign, Rajan has been a critic of some aspects of the BJP government's policies, including its handling of the economy.

While the BJP targeted Rajan, Congress leaders expressed happiness at the noted economist joining the yatra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ''A strong and sound economy is a combination of growth and welfare. Our vision is to reclaim that India. We are glad that Former RBI Governor & leading Economist, Shri Raghuram Rajan joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in our endeavour to build an agenda for the future.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022