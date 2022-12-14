Raghuram Rajan joining Bharat Jodo Yatra no surprise: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan after he joined the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with ''disdain'' as it is ''coloured and opportunistic''.

BJP's foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted, ''One former RBI governor became head of govt and country lost ten precious years. Thanks to Modi, India will not repeat that mistake. RRR (Raghuram Rajan) can walk from Delhi to Chicago.'' The party's IT department head Amit Malviya said, ''Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic.'' Rajan had joined Rahul Gandhi during the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan.

Appointed as RBI governor during the Congress-led UPA reign, Rajan has been a critic of some aspects of the BJP government's policies, including its handling of the economy.

While the BJP targeted Rajan, Congress leaders expressed happiness at the noted economist joining the yatra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, ''A strong and sound economy is a combination of growth and welfare. Our vision is to reclaim that India. We are glad that Former RBI Governor & leading Economist, Shri Raghuram Rajan joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in our endeavour to build an agenda for the future.''

