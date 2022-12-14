Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 23:10 IST
Anti-encroachment drive in Jalandhar: Punjab govt to rehabilitate affected families
Punjab government will rehabilitate the families whose houses were demolished during a recent anti-encroachment drive in Jalandhar, the AAP said on Wednesday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the drive was carried out on the directions of the Supreme Court and announced that each affected family will soon be given a two-room house in Jalandhar.

A few days ago, the Jalandhar Improvement Trust had carried out the drive at Latifpura in which several houses built illegally on public land were demolished after the 50 families living in them lost the legal battle.

The families were forced to brave the chilly weather while spending the night in the open. Several of them had claimed that their families were living in the houses since 1947.

In a statement, AAP MLA Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West, Raman Arora from Jalandhar Center, party's chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang and Chairman of the Improvement Trust Jagtar Singh Sanghera, said, “The AAP is a pro-poor and pro-people government and this drive was carried out only on the directions of the Supreme Court.” They slammed the opposition parties for ''running a campaign against the state government'' over the sensitive issue and said the previous governments in the state should be blamed for failing to find a concrete solution to the issue.

Sanghera said the houses were built on public land, but asserted that the AAP is committed to the welfare of every section of society and the Bhagwant Mann government will allocate houses to the affected people.

Sanghera said the chief minister has categorically asked officials concerned to ensure rehabilitation of the affected poor families at once and the efforts have already been started in this regard.

