Left Menu

With 27.5 lakh beneficiaries, Orunodoi 2.0 is biggest-ever social welfare scheme in Assam: CM Sarma

Till date, around 17 lakh women have been receiving an amount of Rs 1,250 each on the 10th of every month through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method under the first phase of this social sector scheme, Assam Chief Minister said.

ANI | Updated: 15-12-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 23:43 IST
With 27.5 lakh beneficiaries, Orunodoi 2.0 is biggest-ever social welfare scheme in Assam: CM Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in New Delhi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday virtually launched Orunodoi 2.0, the much-awaited scheme of the Assam government aimed at providing financial security to financially disadvantaged families of the state. Addressing mediapersons at the ceremonial launch held at the premises of Assam House in New Delhi, the Chief Minister termed Orunodoi 2.0 the largest social-sector scheme in the history of the state that has the capability of radically transforming the lives of millions of its residents.

Till date, around 17 lakh women have been receiving an amount of Rs 1,250 each on the 10th of every month through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method under the first phase of this social sector scheme, Chief Minister Sarma said. With the addition of another 10.5 lakh new beneficiaries from today onwards, it would add up to a total of 27 lakh-plus beneficiaries, he added.

The guaranteed minimum cash flow of Rs 1,250 for the underprivileged families of the State would be extremely helpful in the government's aim of poverty alleviation, the Chief Minister stated. Sarma said from April 2023 onwards, all the existing beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Divyangan Pension Yojana and Indira Miri Widow Pension Scheme would be subsumed under Orunodoi 2.0.

Divyangjans and transgenders would also be included under Orunodoi 2.0, the Chief Minister added. Also, households having members, who is a dwarf or suffering from conditions such as cerebral palsy/thalassemia/haemophilia/leprosy/autism would also be included under Orunodoi 2.0, Sarma remarked. The financial outlay in implementing Orunodoi 2.0 would amount to Rs 4,142 crore per annum, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister stated that around 2.75 lakh beneficiaries under Orunodoi had been removed from the eligible-beneficiary list on the basis of a survey carried out under Orunodoi Month as some had passed away while others were found to be ineligible for the scheme, among other reasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
2
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global
3
INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into debt

INVESTIGATION-'Loss after loss': Indian parents say Byju's pushed them into ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022