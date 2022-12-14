Left Menu

Congress has no moral right to talk about Mahadayi project: Karnataka CM

Karnataka and Goa are fighting a two-year-long dispute over the sharing of the Mahadayi river water in the Supreme Court after both parties expressed reservations about the award by the Mahadayi dispute tribunal in 2018.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 23:45 IST
Congress has no moral right to talk about Mahadayi project: Karnataka CM
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Slamming the Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Congress did not have any moral right to talk about the Mahadayi project. Bommai said the work on the project started after he wrote a letter and the 5.5-metre canal was constructed during his tenure as Water Resources Minister.

"What did the Congress do? The party supremo Sonia Gandhi announced in the Goa election campaign that no drop of water would be diverted to others. The Congress government built the wall to the canal constructed during the BJP regime. This shows how the Congress Party has become a stumbling block in bringing the Mahadayi water to Karnataka," Chief Minister Bommai told reporters here. Karnataka and Goa are locked in a dispute over the sharing of the Mahadayi river water in the Supreme Court after both parties expressed reservations about the award by the Mahadayi dispute tribunal in 2018.

Claiming it would cause "ecological devastation" in Goa, the state has also opposed the diversion of water from the Mahadayi river basin through the Kalasa-Kanduri project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

