Punjab govt informed in advance about repatriation of Chandigarh SSP over 'misconduct': Guv Purohit tells CM Mann

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday wrote back to Bhagwant Mann, saying that the chief minister raised the issue of repatriation of Punjab-cadre IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal ''without ascertaining facts'' and that the Chandigarh SSP was removed from the post for his alleged misconduct.

The governor also expressed displeasure over Mann raising “unnecessary issue of Punjab vs Haryana” in this connection.

Purohit wrote a letter to the CM a day after he questioned the charge of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, being given to a Haryana cadre IPS officer following the premature repatriation of Chahal from this post.

Chahal was repatriated to Punjab, his parent cadre, on Monday even though 10 months were left in the completion of his three-year tenure in the Union territory of which Purohit is also the administrator.

The administration handed over the charge to Chandigarh SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, a Haryana cadre IPS officer.

In his letter, Purohit told CM Mann that the state government was informed in advance about relieving Chahal of his charge and also was asked to send a panel of IPS officers for his successor. The Punjab government will send a panel of three IPS officers on Wednesday night, said official sources. In an apparent swipe at Mann, Purohit said as the chief minister was busy campaigning in Gujarat assembly polls, it was not possible for him to contact him.

“The contents of the letter demonstrate that due care has not been taken to ascertain the facts while writing the said letter and dispatching it. Had that care been taken, then such a letter could not have been written, in the first place and it must be noted,” said the governor.

Purohit said he had apprised the Punjab chief secretary about his decision of removing Chahal on November 28.

“When serious inputs started coming about the misconduct of SSP, UT, Sh. Chahal, I ascertained their authenticity from reliable sources, after which, I communicated telephonically with chief secretary, Punjab on November 28, 2022, my decision to remove Sh. Chahal, SSP, UT from critical post.

At the same time I advised him to send a panel of efficient IPS officers for the post of SSP, UT. I also told him that DGP, UT (Chandigarh) Sh. Praveer Ranjan will apprise you of the facts,'' he said.

The governor wrote that Ranjan met the chief secretary, Punjab on November 30 at 4.30 pm and narrated the details of the case and also requested for a panel, to be sent by the government of Punjab.

''The same day on November 30, 2022, Advisor UT Administration also talked to the chief secretary telephonically and made a request for sending a panel. Chief secretary, Punjab also met me in my office on that very same day at around 5.30 pm and apart from discussing other matters, he was also advised by me, to send a panel of IPS officers, as early as possible,” wrote Purohit.

“Sh. Kuldeep Chahal, IPS, too called on me on November 30, 2022 and he was clearly told that he had to go back to his Punjab Cadre,'' said Purohit in his two-page letter.

Purohit told CM Mann, “Since during this period you were busy campaigning in Gujarat assembly polls, it was not possible for me to contact you.

“You also raised unnecessary issue of Punjab vs Haryana in this connection which is not applicable in this case of ad-hoc appointment, for a very short period i.e. for a week or two. I wish you should have considered these aspects before writing a letter to me,” he said.

Notably, CM Mann in his letter to Purohit had expressed surprise over the premature repatriation of Chahal and handing over the charge to the Haryana cadre IPS officer while claiming, “This is going to disturb the balance among the states in running the affairs of UT, Chandigarh.” Mann had also said if Chahal was to be repatriated, a panel of suitable IPS officers should have been sought from Punjab well in advance.

Meanwhile, Purohit also pointed out that he wrote to him on Tuesday regarding a serious complaint about the alleged custodial rape and extortion by arrested police officer Ashish Kapoor.

Purohit wrote to Mann after receiving a representation from NGO Anti-Corruption Front.

The front sought reinvestigation into the matter by the Punjab Police Complaint Authority.

“I have gone through this request letter thoroughly. The issue is very serious and needs to be looked into by you, personally, so that the truth comes to light, justice be done and guilty be punished…,” the governor wrote in the letter to CM Mann.

Kapoor was booked in 2019 on the charge of custodial rape of a woman when he was posted as superintendent at Central Jail, Amritsar. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau in October arrested Kapoor in a corruption case.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema asked Mann to tell people why he had lied that the UT administration had not asked the Punjab government to send a panel of officers to replace Chahal after a decision was taken to remove the latter from the post of SSP, Chandigarh.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring lashed out at the “unnecessary controversy” created by the AAP government in the state over removal of the Chandigarh SSP. “The way things are unfolding, it looks like the left hand does not know what the right hand is doing,” said Warring.

