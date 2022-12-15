People affected by DMK rule will oust it, claims Palaniswami
People who have been affected by the DMK rule would unite to oust the party, AIADMKs interim general secretary K Palaniswami claimed on Thursday.Flaying the ruling dispensation over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister alleged that the DMK government was taking credit for the schemes and programmes initiated by the previous AIADMK regime.It is very obvious that people are struggling under the DMK rule.
- Country:
- India
People who have been affected by the DMK rule would unite to oust the party, AIADMK's interim general secretary K Palaniswami claimed on Thursday.
Flaying the ruling dispensation over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, the former Chief Minister alleged that the DMK government was taking credit for the schemes and programmes initiated by the previous AIADMK regime.
''It is very obvious that people are struggling under the DMK rule. Chief Minister M K Stalin goes around claiming that people appreciate his governance. He should concentrate more on maintaining the law and order in the State,'' Palaniswami said in a statement here.
''People affected by the DMK rule will rise and oust the party,'' he warned.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AIADMK
- K Palaniswami
- M K Stalin
- Palaniswami
- Tamil Nadu
- State
ALSO READ
AIADMK's Velumani gets HC relief in a vigilance case, court declines to quash another FIR
Tamil Nadu: AIADMK stages hunger protest against price rise, power tariff hikes and property tax hikes
Cadres have total belief in me that I will unite AIADMK: Sasikala
G20 presidency India's turn to be voice of global south: M K Stalin
Jayalalithaa remembered on sixth death anniversary; rival AIADMK leaders pay tribute separately