PM Modi congratulates his Danish counterpart on re-election

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 22:58 IST
PM Modi congratulates his Danish counterpart on re-election
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on her re-election, saying he looked forward to continuing the cooperation between the two countries.

Frederiksen on Thursday presented a three-party majority coalition that crosses the left-right divide and includes the leader of the Liberal Party and a former prime minister in key jobs.

''Warm congratulations to Ms. Mette Frederiksen for her re-election as the Prime Minister of Denmark. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership,'' Modi said in a tweet.

