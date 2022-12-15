PM Modi congratulates his Danish counterpart on re-election
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen on her re-election, saying he looked forward to continuing the cooperation between the two countries.
Frederiksen on Thursday presented a three-party majority coalition that crosses the left-right divide and includes the leader of the Liberal Party and a former prime minister in key jobs.
''Warm congratulations to Ms. Mette Frederiksen for her re-election as the Prime Minister of Denmark. I look forward to continuing our cooperation in strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership,'' Modi said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- India
- Danish
- Denmark
- Mette Frederiksen
ALSO READ
AIFF management aiming for 500 per cent growth of Indian football
Singapore sourcing nurses from outside including India
New Zealand opt to bowl against India in third and final ODI
Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates multiple flights to boost connectivity to North East
Indian Navy organises medical camp in Nagaland's Niuland