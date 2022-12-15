'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of Assam Cong concludes

The Assam Congress’ ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ concluded on Thursday at Sadiya in the easternmost point of the state after covering a distance of 835 km in the last 45 days.

Addressing a public rally at Chapakhowa playground, AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh said that although the long march has come to an end, it is only the start of a ''revolution against the BJP's injustice and iniquity''.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the state Congress started from Golakganj in Dhubri district on November 1 and passed through 15 districts, nine Lok Sabha constituencies and 51 Assembly seats.

''During our journey, people cutting across communities, religions, languages and castes have responded and showed their support to the Congress party,'' Singh said.

Besides the main 3,570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, the Congress is organising several sub-marches in states from where the main yatra will not pass.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP-led government in the state, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is ''threatening to destroy Assam's language and culture''. ''After twisting the rule of democracy and the Constitutional tenets by bringing into practice an autocratic rule, the BJP and Himanta Biswa Sarma should be ready to face the consequences,'' he said.

Addressing the gathering, Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah claimed that the response and support of the people throughout the long march have been ''truly unprecedented''.

''The BJP's misrule resulting in price rise, unemployment problem and communal politics has pushed the Assamese society towards the destruction of its amity and harmony. Everywhere there is fear and terror, through which the people are forced to live,'' he alleged.

